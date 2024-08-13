Mystery surrounds BJP member’s death in Charaideo; family suspects foul play

Margherita, Aug 13: A tense atmosphere has gripped Assam’s Charaideo district after the body of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member was discovered under mysterious circumstances, on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Kartik Orang, was found in Lefera Gaon, under the jurisdiction of Borhat police station.

Initial investigations reveal that Orang, who was known for his involvement with the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATTSA) and the BJP, had suffered severe injuries, suggesting foul play.

Reports indicate that his death was caused by brutal violence inflicted by unidentified assailants.

The tragic event follows Kartik’s disappearance since 9 pm on Monday.

According to Orang’s family, they believe his death was a premeditated murder.

“We received news that Kartik Orang’s body was discovered early this morning. The severe injury marks on his body lead us to believe this was a planned murder. We urge the authorities to investigate thoroughly and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” a local resident, on the condition of anonymity, said.

In a separate incident, another BJP leader, Lubhas Burman, the Vice President of the Bongaigaon district unit, lost his life in a road accident on Monday in the Kakaijana area of Bongaigaon.

Burman was riding his scooter when a speeding vehicle collided with him, causing fatal injuries. The impact of the crash was so severe that he died instantly.

Police arrived at the scene promptly to assess the situation and investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Both incidents have cast a shadow over the activities of the local BJP, prompting calls for heightened security and justice for the victims.