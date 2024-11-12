Mystery of Dholai's third gender voter: Election office clarifies registration error

Silchar, Nov. 12: The Cachar district administration is making final preparations for the smooth conduct of the Dholai (SC) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) by-election, set to take place tomorrow. However, an alleged anomaly in the voter list has raised concerns in the lead-up to the much-anticipated pollst.

According to data released by the District Election Office, there are a total of 2,01,220 voters in the Dholai constituency, including 1,01,017 male voters, 99,678 female voters, and one voter listed under the "Third Gender" (TG) category. Additionally, there are 524 service voters.

The inclusion of a single Third Gender voter in the tally raised curiosity, sparking discussions about the identity of the individual.

Upon further investigation, The Assam Tribune found out that the individual had mistakenly been classified under the TG category.

Sources close to the District Election Office clarified that the person, who resides in the constituency, likely made an error while registering and unintentionally selected the wrong category on the voter portal.

A senior official from the District Election Office confirmed that, while the voter’s name had been wrongly entered, the issue could be rectified once the individual addresses the error.

The official, however, added that the error does not impact the overall integrity of the voter list, but the situation has sparked questions about the accuracy of voter classifications.

The issue has garnered attention ahead of tomorrow’s election, as many are questioning how an individual not belonging to the TG category could have been classified as such.

The District Commissioner was approached for comments but has not yet responded to The Assam Tribune’s queries.

Meanwhile, sources report that the individual in question has reportedly left their home and is currently staying with in-laws.

The by-election on Wednesday will see eight candidates vying for the Dholai (SC) seat.

Candidates include representatives from BJP, Congress, the Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C), and five independent contenders.

Polling will take place from 7 am to 5 pm across 208 polling stations, including one all-women polling station, as voters head to the polls to decide the fate of the candidates.