Mystery insect attack kills one, leaves several hospitalised in Nagaon

Raha, Nov 30: Panic has gripped the residents of Athgaon area under Dhing police station in Nagaon district after a series of mysterious insect attacks led to the death of one individual and hospitalisation of several others over the past few days.

The deceased, identified as Jatin Saikia of Borongabari village in Morigaon district, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Saikia was bitten by the insect on Monday and was referred to GMCH in critical condition after initial treatment at Morigaon Civil Hospital.

In a separate incident, Sinumoni Saikia, a resident of Nagaon, is receiving treatment at Nagaon Civil Hospital after preliminary care at Dhing FRU. Additionally, five others bitten by the insect are currently under medical supervision at Dhing hospital.

Following the incidents, local residents have urged the government health department to take immediate action to prevent further casualties.

Dr. Phani Pathak, Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon District, suspects the insect to be a type of mite, with physicians identifying the condition as scrub typhus.

Dr. Pathak assured the public that the disease is “neither infectious nor life-threatening”, though symptoms include fever, headaches, body pain, and severe discomfort.

To address the situation, a surveillance team has been dispatched to the affected area for investigation, while a medical team led by Dr. Mridul Nath of Nagaon BP Civil Hospital is monitoring the situation.

“Maintaining cleanliness is the best preventive measure against these insect attacks,” Dr. Pathak advised, urging the public not to panic as the situation is under control.

The health department continues to work towards identifying the exact cause of the attacks and ensuring the safety of the affected communities.