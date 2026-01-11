Mystery balloon in Cachar sparks curiosity; police trace it to Bangladesh

Silchar, Jan 11: A semi-deflated gas balloon discovered in an agricultural field at Masimpur in the Borkhola area of Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday morning briefly sparked curiosity and concern among local residents, prompting swift action from the district police.

After being alerted by villagers, Cachar Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das rushed to the spot and personally inspected the object.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, the SP sought to allay fears, stating that there was no cause for alarm and that the balloon did not pose any security threat.

“After inspection, it has been ruled out that the balloon posed any security concern. It was unmanned and did not carry any drone, camera or other suspicious equipment. There is no element of panic or fear for the public,” Das said, adding that the matter was nonetheless being examined as part of routine procedure.

Initial speculation centred on the balloon’s origin, with police suspecting it may have drifted in from across the international border.

This was later corroborated by Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Subrata Sen, who confirmed that the object was not linked to any hostile or surveillance activity.

According to Sen, printed images found on the balloon indicated that it had been used as part of a school-related celebration.

“Preliminary verification suggests that the balloon was linked to the 65-year celebration of Gilachora High School in Sylhet district of Bangladesh,” he said.

Officials believe the balloon likely travelled across the border due to wind currents before landing in the field in Cachar. Police have reassured residents that the situation is fully under control and that there is no threat to public safety.

While further verification is ongoing to formally close the matter, authorities have urged people not to panic over such incidents, reiterating that there is no evidence to suggest any security breach or malicious intent.