Mysterious illness strikes in Goalpara; 14 dead, over 60 affected

Goalpara, Mar 7: In a shocking incident, as many as 14 people died following a mysterious illness that struck several villages in the Goalpara district of Assam.

As per sources, the disease resembles the symptoms of jaundice and over 60 people are affected by this disease.



The affected villages include No. 1 Borjhar-Nadiapara, Dwapara, Bamundanga, Tilapara, Mojaipara and Chotodamal where the outbreak has triggered fear among the people.



Currently, six people are undergoing treatment and one patient has been sent to Guwahati for further treatment.



Earlier on Wednesday, the health department team reached the village and collected samples of the patients and today, top officials of the health department will visit the village from Guwahati.

