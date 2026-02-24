Mysterious ‘footprint’ reappears at Netai Dhubuni Ghat, devotees flock in Dhubri

Dhubri, Feb 24: An air of reverence and astonishment swept across Dhubri since Sunday as devotees gathered at the historic Netai Dhubuni Ghat, where a mysterious footprint has once again surfaced on a massive riverside stone.

The mark, clearly visible to visitors, is widely believed by the locals to be the sacred ‘footprint’ of Netai Dhubuni, a divine presence deeply rooted in the district’s folklore.

What has intensified public emotion is the striking similarity to an incident nearly three decades ago, when an identical footprint was reportedly seen at the very same location.

Elderly residents recall that earlier occurrence with vivid clarity, and the present reappearance has rekindled collective memory and devotion.

Since Sunday, streams of people have been visiting the ghat, offering prayers and lighting incense sticks, many interpreting the event as an auspicious spiritual sign.

Mythological references in the Padma Purana recount that after Lakshindar, the son of merchant Chand Sadagar, was fatally bitten by a serpent, his devoted wife Beula journeyed with her husband’s lifeless body in search of divine intervention.

Folklore holds that she reached this very ghat, where, with the help of Netai Dhubuni, she received the sacred mantra that ultimately restored her husband to life.

Netai Dhubuni is traditionally described as a celestial washerwoman who washed the garments of the gods along the banks of the Brahmaputra.

Local belief further suggests that the name ‘Dhubri’ itself originates from the word ‘Dhubuni’, reinforcing the ghat’s cultural and historical significance. It is not merely a religious site, but a living symbol of Dhubri’s identity and mythological heritage.

Whether regarded as a divine manifestation or an unexplained natural formation, the renewed appearance of the ‘footprint’ has once again drawn attention to Dhubri’s sacred past- where faith, legend, and history continue to converge on the banks of the timeless Brahmaputra.