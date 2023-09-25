Mysterious deaths of Assam youths in Nagaland raise concerns

Guwahati, Sept 25: In a deeply unsettling turn of events, two young men hailing from Assam were discovered lifeless under mysterious circumstances in Nagaland's Mon district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Latil Nowholia and Utpal Tassa, both residents of Sonari area in Assam.

The duo embarked on a journey to Nagaland on September 22 with plans to return the following day but went missing since.

The shocking discovery was made on the morning of September 25 when the lifeless bodies of the two youths were found at a secluded location within Mon district.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear, prompting immediate concerns among the local community and law enforcement agencies.

Local authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, involving the Mon district police, who are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome.

Preliminary examinations have not yielded any obvious signs of foul play, but the possibility has not been ruled out.

Both families of the deceased have appealed for a swift and comprehensive investigation, urging the authorities to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth behind this tragedy.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and cooperation between neighboring states to ensure the safety of all individuals traversing state lines.