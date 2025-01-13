Myanmar crisis hindering India’s Act East Policy as key trilateral highway faces delay

Guwahati, Jan. 13: The fluid situation in Myanmar is a serious cause of concern for India as it is impacting the much talked-about Act East Policy of the Government of India.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that Myanmar plays a key role in the success of the Act East Policy and the trilateral highway connecting India-Myanmar-Thailand is nearing completion. The highway was approved in 2002 and the construction started in 2012. However major portions of the highway fall inside Myanmar and because of the situation in that country, the completion and operation of the highway is delayed.

Sources revealed that completion of the highway would have opened the doors of the North East region to the ASEAN countries and Assam could have been the gateway of India to the East. But the project is delayed because of the fluid situation in Myanmar and till the situation in the country becomes fully normal, it will be difficult to make the highway fully operational.

However, the Sittwe port, which is a part of the Kaladan project is still operational and the sea route to reach out to the ASEAN countries can be used. If more cargo flights start operating from Guwahati, ASEAN countries can also be reached by air. But for that, the North East states must first identify the goods that can be exported to the ASEAN countries.

Meanwhile, commenting on the situation in Myanmar, sources said that the National Unity Government (NUG), comprising the National League for Democracy, ethnic insurgent groups and smaller parties, in gaining ground as the People's Defence Force (PDF), the armed wing of the NUG is locked in a fierce battle with the army rulers. The NUG is now controlling the areas along the 1,643 km border with India. The Arakan Army, which is a part of the NUG, is dominating the Myanmar-Bangladesh land border. Because of the present situation, Myanmar Army personnel cannot come to the areas bordering India and Bangladesh any more.

According to security sources, some militant groups in North East are also getting involved in the ongoing battle. Some Manipur-based outfits are fighting for the Myanmar Army and they were provided weapons and ammunition by the Army rulers. But the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) is not getting involved in the battle so far.

According to reports available with India, the NUG is now controlling more areas of Myanmar than the Army rulers. Though the junta is still holding on, no is sure how long the battle will last and who will be in control of Myanmar in the days to come, sources added.

- By R Dutta Choudhury