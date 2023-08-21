Mutilated body of youth found on railway tracks in Assam

Guwahati, August 21: In a gruesome incident, a youth’s body was found lying on railway tracks in near Harmoti area of Lakhimpur district in Assam on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jayanta Das who hailed from Bihpuria area and was on his way to Guwahati.

Reportedly, Jayanta was scheduled to travel via train on the evening August 18 but he reached the Harmoti station late.

Since then, Das’s family could not reach him and his mobile phone was also turned off.

Unfortunately, the victim’s mutilated body was discovered on the tracks this morning.

The incident has sparked skepticism around the locality following which the victim’s family and villagers demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.