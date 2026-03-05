‘Muslims must broaden politics’: Sonai MLA quits AIUDF, set to join AGP

Silchar Mar 5: With the Assembly elections approaching, the trend of leaders switching parties in pursuit of better political prospects appears to have intensified in Assam.

The latest development from Barak Valley involves Sonai MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, who has resigned from the primary membership of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

In a resignation letter dated Thursday and addressed to AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal, Barbhuiya expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the party and work under Ajmal’s leadership.

Soon after stepping down from the AIUDF, Barbhuiya, popularly known as Saju, indicated his intention to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

“The date is not decided yet, but yes, I will don the AGP hat within the next few days. I am hopeful of a prosperous political journey ahead,” he said.

Speaking about the changing political dynamics following the delimitation of constituencies in Assam, Barbhuiya argued that the Muslim community must reassess its political strategy and engage more pragmatically with mainstream power structures rather than remaining confined to limited electoral spaces.

Referring to the roughly 22 constituencies that now have a substantial Muslim voter base after delimitation, he said restricting political participation to a few community-centric platforms would not ensure meaningful representation or influence.

“In a democracy, no community can afford to isolate itself politically. If Muslims continue to remain confined within a narrow political framework, their voice and aspirations may not find effective space in governance,” he observed.

Drawing a parallel with pragmatic coalition politics in other parts of the country, Barbhuiya referred to the political journey of Nitish Kumar in Bihar, saying that negotiations and alliances in the interest of governance are an established feature of Indian democracy.

“Democratic engagement also means raising issues fearlessly when injustice occurs. If there is injustice, it must be voiced strongly. But at the same time, constructive dialogue with the government remains essential to secure solutions,” he said.

With his resignation from the AIUDF and his stated inclination towards the AGP, a key ally of the BJP in Assam, Barbhuiya’s move is being closely watched in Barak Valley’s political circles, where shifting alliances and recalibrated political messaging are expected to shape the evolving electoral landscape.