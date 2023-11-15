Muslims conduct Hindu man's funeral procession in Karimganj

Karimganj, Nov 15: In a heartening demonstration of communal harmony, the Muslim residents of Baraigram village in Karimganj exhibited unity and compassion by actively participating in the funeral proceedings of a 67-year-old Hindu man named Bidendu Dutta.

Dutta, who had been residing at the Baraigram senior citizens old age home, does not have any relatives. On his demise, the Muslim population in the vicinity came out to perform his last rites. Apart from carrying the bier of Dutta, the residents also performed religious rituals as per Hindu customs.

A group of youths collaborated with the people who explained the rituals involved in the process of cremation. They also helped in the transportation of the deceased from the old age home to the cremation ground.

This touching display of unity and respect for cultural traditions reflects the harmonious coexistence and shared humanity within the Baraigram community.