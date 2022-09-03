Museum in Silchar soon for preservation of manuscripts: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Silchar, Sep 3: Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Friday announced that the Ministry of Culture will extend financial assistance for a museum at Normal School in Silchar, to preserve and promote the rich and rare manuscripts of Barak Valley.

Addressing a gathering at Rajiv Bhawan after launching four books on manuscripts and journalism of Barak Valley organised by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS) Kolkata, in collaboration with the Centre for Studies in Human Development, Assam University Silchar, Meghwal said, " During the visit here, I went to Normal School, which was established for teachers' training back in the 1900s. I was impressed to see the collection of manuscripts but felt the need that the manuscripts are not preserved the way they should have been."

Hence, the Ministry will provide financial assistance up to 80 percent for a museum here under the Museum Grant Fund, and a beautiful and resource-oriented museum will be constructed on the premises of the school, while the remaining 20 percent fund could be augmented either by the State Government or any organisation for the purpose, he said."

With the introduction of the museum, the rich history of the region and the literature, along with the records of the visits of greats like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and other freedom fighters, can be preserved for the next generation to witness and gather knowledge.

The minister further added, "I have asked the Cachar Deputy Commissioner to prepare a project estimate of up to Rs 2 crore and the Ministry will sanction the fund in its next meeting."

He also mentioned that the Ministry of Culture will take note of a list of performers and artistes from Assam and the North East who would be given a platform by the ministry under its various wings for them to flourish with their performances.

