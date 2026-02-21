Murkongselek–Pasighat rail project advances as CRS clears 15.7 Km stretch

Guwahati, Feb 21: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of the Northeast Frontier Circle, Sumeet Singhal, has authorised operation of trains on the Murkongselek-Sille (15.70 km) newly laid broad gauge line section.

After successful inspection and speed trials, the CRS has approved train operations on the route at a maximum permissible speed of 110 km per hour.

This section is a part of the ongoing 26.15 km long new rail line project between Murkongselek and Pasighat.

The 26.15 km long Murkongselek-Pasighat new railway line runs from Murkongselek in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This newly laid line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through this route in the near future. The project features three newly developed stations, viz. Sille, Labo, and Pasighat along with 27 major bridges.

The Murkongselek-Pasighat new railway line project will significantly enhance connectivity between Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and the rest of the country.

Once completed, the new line will extend long-distance rail connectivity up to Pasighat through the Rangiya-Murkongselek route and via the Bogibeel Bridge, linking the region more efficiently with major destinations.

This improved rail network will help reduce travel time and transportation costs for both passengers and goods, while ensuring a more reliable and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

It will also enhance mobility and overall convenience for residents by providing long-distance rail access directly to local hubs such as Rangiya and Murkongselek,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

- Staff Reporter