Murderers' confession leads to recovery of semi-decomposed body in South Salamara-Mankachar

Dhubri, March 9: The police on Saturday afternoon exhumed a semi-decomposed body from the kitchen of a house in South Salmara Mankachar district after the prime accused, Atowar Rahman, and his wife, Rashida Khatun, confessed to the murder of Monowar Hussain.

The discovery was made during the investigation of Fakirganj PS Case No. 04/2025 under section 140(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sending shockwaves through the local community.

The case took a dramatic turn after months of relentless investigation. Atowar Rahman and Rashida Khatun, who had been on the run in different parts of Goalpara, Dhubri, and later in Hyderabad, were finally arrested in Hyderabad on March 3 and brought back to Assam three days later. During intense interrogation, the duo broke down and revealed the chilling truth—they had murdered Monowar Hussain and buried his body inside their kitchen to cover up the crime.









The body was recovered from the kitchen (AT Photo)

Following their confession, a police team led by Additional SP (HQ), Pratap Das, along with an Executive Magistrate, rushed to the crime scene. The accused pointed to the exact spot inside their kitchen where the body was buried. As officers began digging, the remains of Monowar Hussain were unearthed in a semi-decomposed state. The entire operation, including crime scene photography, was conducted meticulously, and the inquest was completed before shifting the body to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. The entire confession and exhumation process were professionally videographed and documented on e-Sakshya.

The case had originally come to light on January 13, 2025, when the victim’s father, Nur Hussain, filed an FIR stating that his son had gone missing from the house of the accused. He suspected murder and demanded an investigation. Over the next two months, the police made a series of arrests, targeting those who had aided the accused in escaping justice. Billal Hussain was arrested on January 22 for allegedly harboring the fugitives, followed by the arrest of Mohibul Hoque on January 25 for reportedly providing them shelter. On February 3, another accused, Shaha Alom, was apprehended for allegedly assisting in hiding Atowar and Rashida.

"A major breakthrough in the case came when investigators, using advanced forensic and technical tools, analyzed call detail records (CDRs) and International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) tracking to pinpoint the location of the accused in Hyderabad. The police team traveled there, arrested them, and successfully brought them back to Assam, leading to their eventual confession", informed police.













Police arrested Atowar Rahman and his wife Rashida Khatun (AT Photo)

Forensic teams from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Bongaigaon, along with trained Crime Scene Officers (CSO), had earlier visited the site to collect crucial fingerprint and forensic evidence. The recovery of the victim’s body has provided a significant lead, and further forensic examinations are underway to determine the exact cause of death.

With the mystery of Monowar Hussain’s disappearance now uncovered, the investigation is moving into its final phase. The entire case remains under the close supervision of Additional SP (HQ), ensuring a thorough probe into this chilling crime. Authorities have assured that the situation is under control and justice will be served.