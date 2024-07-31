Mumbai girl rescued in Assam’s Sootea

Jamugurihat, July 31: Sensation prevailed in and around the Sootea area when the news of the rescue of a girl from the clutches of fraud reached the residents on Tuesday morning.

According to information, a patrolling team of Sootea police had spotted a boy and a girl heading towards Katarati, a minority-dominated area located in the southern part of Sootea on Monday night. On being suspicious, the patrolling team stopped the duo and inquired about their whereabouts. Based on doubt, the patrolling team brought them back to Sootea PS and inquired in detail.

During the police interrogation, the girl informed she originally hails from the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai and the boy Rustam hails from the Mulchand area of Delhi. Both of them have been invited to Katarati, Sootea by one Saiful Islam, who became their friend through the Free Fire game. They further revealed that they came to Katarati as per the invitation of their online friend Saiful.

During the police inquiry, both the duo introduced themselves as husband and wife at the initial stage. But when the investigating police officer demanded documents to prove them as husband and wife, their real identities came out. One of the journalists from Sootea had collected the phone number of Santa Cruz PS and inquired about the girl. When the investigating officer of Sootea PS contacted the officer of Santa Cruz PS, it was revealed that the family members of the girl had lodged a missing case three months ago at the Santa Cruz PS. Based on the FIR, the police team rescued her from Tamil Nadu and handed her over to the family members but she again ran away with Rustam.

Now, the question arises as to how Rustam has established a friendship with Saiful Islam, a remote and minority-dominated area located in a char area of south Sootea.

The girl has been shifted to the Women's Welfare Home, Biswanath for a safe stay, the investigating officer stated. He further stated that the family members of the girl have been intimated and are on their way to take the girl back home.