Multiple vehicles involved in accident claims one life, leaves several injured on Bogibeel Bridge

Guwahati, Nov 9: In a devastating accident that occurred on Wednesday morning (November 8), multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on Bogibeel Bridge in the Dibrugarh district of Assam. The incident resulted in one fatality and several individuals sustaining injuries.

According to reports, the sequence of events began when a dumper truck collided with another truck, subsequently, it crashed into another truck coming from the opposite direction. Simultaneously, a passenger vehicle collided with the dumper truck after being unable to come to a stop in time.

The impact of the collision was immense, causing extensive damage to all vehicles involved. The truck drivers and passengers suffered injuries. Unfortunately, one of the passengers died on the spot.

Meanwhile, army personnel who happened to be passing through the bridge at the time swung into action and initiated a rescue operation, following which two individuals who were trapped inside the vehicles were successfully extricated.

A tragic accident on #Bogibeelbridge, #Assam, involving three civilian load carrying vehicles and a passenger van had halted traffic. Convoy of #Spearcorps warriors, #IndianArmy passing by quickly took charge of the situation, extricated two drivers who were badly stuck in the…

As a consequence of the accident, traffic on the Bogibeel Bridge along National Highway 15 came to a standstill, leading to considerable disruption in the area.

