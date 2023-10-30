Multiple vehicle crash claims life of one in Goalpara; several injured

Guwahati, Oct 30: In a horrific accident, a passenger bus, a four-wheeler, and a scooter crashed in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday morning, resulting in a fatal road accident in which one person died on the spot.

The incident, which involved a scooter, a Bolero car, and a passenger bus colliding into each other on National Highway No. 17 in the Dhupdhara area, killed the driver of the four-wheeler and several others sustained grave injuries, reports said.

Following the tragic crash, the injured were immediately rushed to hospitals in Rangjuli and Dhupdhara for medical attention.

Further, reports revealed that the two people inside the Bolero automobile are in critical condition.