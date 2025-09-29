Multi-faith prayers, naam-kirtan & live painting to mark Zubeen Garg’s 13th day rituals

Jorhat, Sept 29: The 13th day rituals of Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg will be held on October 1 with a full day of religious and cultural programmes. The observance, rooted in tradition, will combine Sarba Dharma prayers, naam-kirtan, Bhagawad recitals, and public floral tributes, allowing fans and devotees to pay homage to the late artist.

The day will begin at 8 am with sarba dharma prarthana (multi-faith prayers), symbolising the inclusivity and harmony that Zubeen himself represented.

From 9 am to 10:30 am, around 2,000 devotees from prominent Namghars, including Dhekiakhua Bor Namghar and Athkhelia Namghar, will participate in naam-kirtan for the peace of his soul. This will be followed by Bhagawad recitals till 11 am, before further naam recitals and devotional singing groups continue into the afternoon.

Public homage rituals will open after the prayers, where admirers will be allowed to offer flowers at the memorial space. Organisers have clarified that only floral tributes will be accepted.

“People will only be able to offer flowers as a mark of homage to Zubeen Garg. Around 2,000 bhokots will gather for naam and devotional programmes throughout the day,” said Diganta Buragohain, secretary of the Karnadhar Committee.

To enhance the devotional atmosphere, over 100 singers and around 500 Diha Naam performers will participate in the day’s observances. Adding a cultural dimension, several artistes will also engage in live painting, creating visual tributes to the icon.

For the family, a private Matsya Sparsh ceremony will be performed according to Vedic tradition, with only close relatives present.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Jay Shivani, who is overseeing the organising committee, explained the sequence of rituals:

"Since it coincides with Nabami Puja, the rituals will begin early and flow through the day. We will start with prayers, followed by naam recitals and other programmes. The public homage rituals will continue until around 4:30 pm. A gallery has also been arranged where painters will create live artworks for people to witness”, the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner said.

Through collective prayers, devotional chanting, cultural expressions, and floral tributes, the 13th Day Shraddha of Zubeen Garg will stand as a solemn yet vibrant observance — celebrating the legacy of one of Assam’s most cherished voices.