Multi-crore trading scam: CBI cites insufficient evidence to proceed against Sapnanil Das

Guwahati, Jan 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its final report in a case involving Sapnanil Das, one of the prime accused in the multicrore unregulated deposit scheme scam.

The CBI, citing lack of cogent or sufficient prosecutable evidence, has prayed for the closure of the case against Das. Das was initially arrested by the Assam Police in November last year in connection with a case linked to illegal stock trading registered at the Dispur Police Station.

The charges against Das included violation of different sections of the Banning of Unregulated Schemes Act, 2019; the IPC, and the BNS.

The investigation of the case was later transferred to the CBI. After his arrest, Sapnanil Das's defence team, comprising advocates Bijon Mahajan and Arshad Choudhury, filed a bail application before the Gauhati High Court. The defence argued that Das was arrested with- out valid grounds and that he had never received or accepted any deposits for trading, which would have brought him under the purview of the Unregulated Deposit Schemes (UDS) Act.

They further contended that no depositors had come forward with complaints against him. The CBI, however, had objected the bail plea, asserting that their investigation revealed several deposits into the accounts held by Das and his mother.

By-

Staff Reporter