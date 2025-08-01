Mulai Kathoni 2.0: Forest man’s daughter leads 1-million tree plantation drive

Jorhat, August 1: In a moving continuation of her father’s environmental legacy, Munmuni Payeng, daughter of the renowned “Forest Man of India” Jadav Payeng, is leading an ambitious mission to green the sandy banks of the Brahmaputra in Assam.

In just two years, she and her team have planted over 1 million trees, a monumental effort to restore biodiversity, fight climate change, and honour a father's dream.

Her father, Jadav Payeng, received the Padma Shri for transforming a barren sandbar into a lush forest named ‘Mulai Kathoni’ over decades. Inspired by him from an early age, Munmuni has now launched ‘Mulai Kathoni 2.0’, bringing together a group of around 60 villagers, environmentalists, and community members under the banner of the Sustainable Green Initiative and Climate Justice.

"It started in 2022 with support from the Sustainable Green Initiative and Climate Justice. It was always my father’s dream to green the Brahmaputra's banks. He used to remind us daily - plant trees, nurture them, gift something back to nature,” said Munmuni Payeng.

Despite initial setbacks where many saplings withered in the sandy terrain, Munmuni and her team persevered.

“Only a few saplings survived initially. But we didn’t give up. From 2022 to 2024, we planted 1 million trees. It took a long time and it was hard work,” she added.

Her effort is not just a solo mission. Supported by her two brothers and two nephews, the movement includes a tight-knit team of villagers collecting seeds, preparing saplings, and planting local species like Bakul, Neem, Bor, Titachapa, and Simolu - all chosen for their flood resilience, environmental value, and cultural significance.

“We want to gift the world another Mulai Kathoni. I’m blessed that my father taught me how to plant trees when I was just two-and-a-half years old. This is my way of honouring his legacy,” Munmuni shared.

Her work has expanded beyond Jorhat and Majuli, with her team responding to tree plantation requests from Guwahati, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, and other districts. This grassroots initiative is also an effort to engage youth and build a climate-conscious generation.

“I want to inspire the younger generation. If we don’t take responsibility now, the planet will not wait. Trees give us oxygen, life, and hope,” she said.

The Payeng family’s forest-building legacy now spans two generations, transforming vast tracts of riverine sandbanks into ecological sanctuaries. Munmuni emphasized that her work is far from symbolic.

"This is not just about numbers. Every tree we plant is a commitment to the future. We continue nurturing them every day,” she added.

With the guidance of her father and unwavering community support, Munmuni Payeng stands as a symbol of hope, determination, and intergenerational climate action.