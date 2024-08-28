Mud play & melodies: Barpeta Satra radiates joy during Nanda Utsav celebrations

Barpeta, Aug 28: The Barpeta Satra, a prominent Vaishnavite monastery in Assam, celebrated the Nanda Utsav with traditional gaiety and religious fervour on Tuesday. The festival, locally known as "Pekjatra", is observed a day after Krishna Janmashtami and holds a special place among the various festivals celebrated at the satra.

The festivities began early in the morning with devotional songs and the lighting of lamps. The celebration reached its peak when children gleefully engaged in mud play in the courtyard of the satra, symbolising the playful nature of young Krishna.



A significant number of devotees participated in the prayer sessions and traditional music performances throughout the day. The Sattriya singers and musicians recited verses related to Krishna's childhood, maintaining age-old traditions.



Additionally, children dressed as young Krishna performed dance and music at the premises of Kirtanghar (Prayer Hall), enacting scenes of Young Krishna (Hindu God). The performance depicted the joyous celebration following Shri Krishna's birth.



Later, the Daivagya (astrologer) behind the Guru Asana, carried out calculations related to Krishna's birth. Following this, devotees led by the singers and musicians circumambulated the Guru Asana five times. They then exited through the western gate, circled the main Kirtanghar seven times, and concluded the rituals at the Mothor sutal, marking the end of the Nanda Utsav celebrations at Barpeta Satra.