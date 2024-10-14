Much-loved mustard greens get two new varieties in Assam & a spicy chilli

Jorhat, Oct 14: A team of research scientists from Assam Agricultural University in Jorhat has developed three new varieties of vegetables for the first time - two types of mustard greens (lai xaak) and a new variety of chilli.

The newly developed varieties of mustard greens have been named, Kajali and Laika, while Prabali is the new variant of chilli.









Laika variant of mustard greens

These vegetables are expected to yield crops within 85 to 90 days and produce an impressive 400 to 450 quintals per hectare.

The Laika variant of mustard greens is green in colour and is expected to have a taste similar to traditional lai xaak. In contrast, the Kajali shares the same quality but will feature a distinctive black colour.

The Prabali chilli, on the other hand, is anticipated to produce a lower yield of 120 to 130 quintals per hectare but will offer a notably high burning taste, catering to the preferences of spice lovers.









Kajali variant of mustard greens

These new varieties are not only designed for enhanced agricultural productivity but also promise to provide high nutritional value.

With the increasing demand for mustard greens in Assam, farmers are poised to gain commercially by cultivating these innovative varieties.





Prabali chilli







