MP urges fast tracking of Lanka–Silchar alternate line, union minister assures progress

Silchar, June 27: As Barak Valley and the neighbouring states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura continue to suffer the fallout of massive landslides at the Jatinga–Lampur rail section, crippling the region’s only rail link to the mainland, fresh hope has emerged in the form of a long-demanded alternative rail route.

Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Thursday, urging immediate steps to expedite the proposed Lanka–Silchar rail project. The MP termed the route a "lifeline" for the people of the region, especially in light of recurring disruptions on the existing Lumding–Silchar line, which often suffers from caused by landslides and soil sinking during the monsoon.

"During my meeting with the Union Minister, I raised the urgent need for an alternate rail route from Lanka to Silchar. Though the final location survey was sanctioned three years ago, no physcial progress has been made. The Minister gave a positive response and assured that within the next six months, there will be good news for the people of Barak Valley and the adjoining states," Purkayastha told The Assam Tribune.

The alternate railway line is expected to significantly boost regional connectivity and enhance resilience to natural disasters.

Purkayastha also highlighted long-standing grievances regarding poor passenger amenities at Silchar Railway Station, particularly the deplorable condition of coaches.

“Many express trains operating from Silchar still use outdated Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches that are in a dilapidated state, with broken fittings, malfunctioning air-conditioning, and overall compromised passenger comfort,” he said.

In response, the Minister reportedly assured that ICF coaches would soon be replaced with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches to enhance safety and convenience for passengers.

Meanwhile, on the ground, restoration work at the landslide-hit Jatinga–Lampur stretch is being carried out on a war footing. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Srivastava, who visited the site, confirmed that 15 excavators are engaged in round-the-clock efforts to resume train operations.

"Despite heavy rains, we’re committed to ensuring safe travel. Train movement is expected to resume by Monday. For the next one month, we will continue strengthening the affected zone. Trains may slow down while crossing the 100-metre vulnerable stretch but will resume normal speed thereafter," Srivastava stated.

Regarding the proposed alternate route, the GM informed that a 160-km alignment from Lanka to Moinarbondh (Silchar) is currently under survey. The project, which includes multiple thrroughtunnels along hilly terrain, is estimated to cost Rs 30,000 crore. Once sanctioned, the line may take approximately five years to complete.