MP Topon Kumar Gogoi admitted to JMCH

Jorhat, Feb 21: BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi from Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency has been admitted to the emergency department at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday after he sustained injuries while attending an event.

According to sources, MP Gogoi went to attend an event in Dikhowmukh where he slipped and fell, sustaining injuries to his right leg.

He was then rushed to JMCH and is currently admitted to the emergency department for testing. He is currently being monitored by experienced doctors at the hospital.