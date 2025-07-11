MP Rakibul Hussain condemns 'inhumane' Dhubri eviction drive, alleges violation of HC orders

Dhubri, July 11: Following the massive eviction drive in Dhubri, Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain on Thursday visited the recently evicted villages in the Chapar area under Bilasipara Subdivision and strongly condemned the large-scale eviction drive conducted by the district administration on July 8.

Speaking to the press, the senior Congress leader termed the eviction as “inhumane and monstrous,” alleging that he was initially prevented from entering the evicted sites.

“These people have been living here for 60 to 70 years, many have government land allotments, valid patta documents, and are regular taxpayers. This eviction is a sin — the Almighty will not forgive it,” Hussain said.

The MP further accused the district administration of violating judicial directives. “The Gauhati High Court clearly ordered that a minimum notice of 15 days must be given before any eviction. Contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against all officials who defied this order,” he asserted.

Highlighting the collateral impact on surrounding areas, Hussain said, "In some villages, the transformers have been taken away, plunging entire communities into darkness. What crime have they committed to deserve this?” he questioned.

Hussain issued a stern appeal to the Assam Government, urging them not to “fall into the trap of Adani.” He alleged that the eviction was executed to clear land for a proposed thermal power project, reportedly to be undertaken by the Adani Group.

On July 8, the Dhubri district administration carried out a massive eviction drive in the region.

More than 3,500 bighas of land in Santoshpur, Charuwabakhra, and Chirakuta villages under Chapar Circle were cleared to pave the way for the upcoming power project.

The operation, which began early Tuesday, was executed under heavy security cover with over 100 bulldozers and armed personnel deployed. Nearly 2,000 families lost their homes and possessions in the drive.

Calling for compassion and legal adherence, Hussain urged the police and civil administration to act within the framework of the law and uphold court orders. “As a member of the opposition, I promise that we will ensure land is granted to all landless people across the state wherever such unjust evictions have taken place, once we come to power,” he concluded.

The eviction drive has drawn widespread criticism from many groups, opposition parties, and activists, who allege that the move lacked transparency, violated human rights, and disregarded legal safeguards for long-settled residents.