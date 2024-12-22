MP Pradyut Bordoloi's alleged vindictiveness deepens rift in Morigaon Congress

Morigaon, Dec 22: Infighting has hit the Congress party in Morigaon district and the party workers, including the seniors, have expressed unhappiness over the alleged vindictive decisions of Nagaon Member of Parliament, Pradyut Bordoloi.

It is alleged that grassroots-level workers of the party are being targeted by the MP for his vested interests. As part of this, the senior leaders are being humiliated and removed from their posts, some senior leaders of Morigaon District Congress committee (DCC) alleged.

The problem started when the Morigaon DCC recommended three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, namely Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain, and Pradyut Bordoloi. Even though, Bordoloi's name was not recommended as the first choice, he managed to get the ticket and went on to win the election in last Lok Sabha election.

After his victory, Bordoloi started targeting some senior Congress leaders in the district, including those who had supported Gaurav Gogoi's candidature. Such alleged action of the MP has led to a vertical split within the party here, with many workers feeling disillusioned and humiliated.

One such example of Bordoloi's vindictive behaviour was the removal of former district Congress president, late Jonjonali Baruah. Similarly, Laharighat MLA Dr Asif Nazar has also faced the wrath of Bordoloi, allegedly for supporting Gaurav Gogoi's candidature.

The Congress party in Morigaon district is facing a tough time due to internal conflicts and BJP's aggressive political and organisational campaigns. The party's failure to win the Jagiroad and Morigaon Assembly seats has also added to its woes. However, the party did manage to create a record in Laharighat, where it won by a huge margin.

It's worth noting here that Pradyut Bordoloi won the Lok Sabha election by a significant margin, receiving over 1,33,000 votes out of 1,73,000 in Laharighat alone. Recently, Bordoloi allegedly humiliated Lahorighat MLA Dr Asif Nazar publicly, which has sparked widespread outrage among Congress workers in the district. Bordoloi's actions have been described as "ungrateful" and "vindictive" by party workers.

According to sources, several senior Congress leaders in the district, including Makibur Rahman, Seemanta Hazarika, Shashimohan Biswas, Mafizuddin Ahmed, Zahirul Haque, Kabita Saikia, Asad Ali Khan, Geetaprabha Patra, and Chamsul Haque, have been removed from their posts or humiliated by Bordoloi on various occasions.

To find out a solution to the crisis, Morigaon district Congress convened an emergent meeting on December 1. But the meeting could not be held due to lack of quorum. Again, the meeting was held on December 12 last in presence of Monoj Chouhan, AICC observer, but the meet failed to chalk out any solution to the ongoing bickering.

The crisis in the Morigaon district Congress committee has now reached the corridors of All India Congress Committee (AICC). The newly appointed president of the Morigaon district Congress committee, Ramesh Bordoloi, has a tough task ahead in restoring order and unity within the party, observed party insiders.