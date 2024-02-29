MP Pradyut Bordoloi debunks rumours of him joining BJP

Guwahati, Feb 29: Amidst rumours of joining the saffron party along with other senior members, Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday debunked the reports of him planning to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) terming it ‘Goebbelsian propaganda’.

This comes after several speculations emerged on media platforms about him likely to join the saffron party.

Reaffirming his stand to be loyal to the Congress party, the sitting Nagaon MP Bordoloi said, “Understand their compulsion but I want to reiterate that such Goebbelsian propaganda about my joining @BJP4India is utterly baseless.”







It may be mentioned that speculations emerged when reports of Gaurav Gogoi contesting from Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency surfaced.



Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Rana Goswami resigned from the party deepening speculations of him joining BJP.