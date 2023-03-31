MP Govt repatriates Prateek Hajela to his parent Assam-Meghalaya cadre

Guwahati, Mar 31: After serving as the Principal Secretary (PS) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis in Madhya Pradesh, Prateek Hajela who was at the forefront of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is returning to his original cadre (Assam-Meghalaya).

The IAS officer and former Assam NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela have been repatriated to his parent cadre following completion of his inter-cadre deputation to Madhya Pradesh for a period of three years.





Hajela, a native of Madhya Pradesh and a 1995 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the NRC coordinator by the top court to oversee the mammoth and sensitive exercise of finalising and publication of Assam NRC data.



Apprehending some kind of threat in the process of Assam NRC, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and the Assam government to transfer Hajela to Madhya Pradesh for the maximum period possible in 2019.

Following loopholes in the process of the NRC in Assam, Hajela came under the scanner and the NRC authority last year lodged an FIR with the CID against the former NRC Coordinator accusing him of committing irregularities during NRC update.

After Hajela was deported to MP, five FIRs were lodged against him in Assam because of dispute over NRC. One of the FIRs was related to sedition charges.

Moreover, a day prior to the repatriation notice, Hajela was also removed from Social Justice Department in MP.