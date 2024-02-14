86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

MP Gaurav Gogoi remarks on BJP's membership surge amidst resignation speculations

By The Assam Tribune
MP Gaurav Gogoi remarks on BJPs membership surge amidst resignation speculations
X

Jorhat, Feb 14: Following the resignation of Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha as working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), raising speculations of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday that the ruling party has enough members to work for them.

While speaking to reporters on the matter, Gogoi said, “I am not aware of any such happenings as of now, however, if the BJP is trying to take as many members as possible, it indicates they are slowly losing their trust among people.”

“The BJP party does not require any more party members, but if they are still taking in new members, it shows that their popularity and the confidence of the people are slowly decreasing. They are trying to take this measure to create confusion among the people as people’s confidence in the BJP has declined,” he said.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X