MP Gaurav Gogoi remarks on BJP's membership surge amidst resignation speculations

Jorhat, Feb 14: Following the resignation of Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha as working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), raising speculations of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday that the ruling party has enough members to work for them.

While speaking to reporters on the matter, Gogoi said, “I am not aware of any such happenings as of now, however, if the BJP is trying to take as many members as possible, it indicates they are slowly losing their trust among people.”

“The BJP party does not require any more party members, but if they are still taking in new members, it shows that their popularity and the confidence of the people are slowly decreasing. They are trying to take this measure to create confusion among the people as people’s confidence in the BJP has declined,” he said.