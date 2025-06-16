MP Ajit Bhuyan calls CM vigilance probe 'political conspiracy' after 6-hr grilling

Guwahati, June 16: Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who was interrogated for nearly six hours on Monday by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC), has described the questioning as a “political conspiracy”.

Speaking to the press after his questioning, Bhuyan questioned the fairness of the investigation. “I will ask the investigators whether the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned period has been interrogated. In cases involving BJP MPs, it is the officials who are questioned, not the lawmakers. There are numerous corruption cases against BJP legislators, yet no action is taken,” he alleged.

Bhuyan said he has not been summoned again by the vigilance cell. “Nowhere in the country has an MP been interrogated by the Chief Minister’s vigilance cell. It’s unprecedented. I never imagined I’d be questioned when action should be taken against officials,” he said.

The MP was summoned in connection with an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the utilisation of MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds during 2021–22 and 2022–23. Bhuyan argued that MPs only have a recommendatory role in MPLADS and do not directly handle funds.

“The MP can only make recommendations regarding schemes and allocations. The release and execution of funds lie entirely with the district administration,” he explained, adding that he was asked around 30 questions by SVC officials.

He alleged that the controversy was manufactured by the current administration. “The present officials have created the issue,” said Bhuyan, who also heads the opposition bloc Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM). He further accused the Chief Minister of misusing the police and vigilance machinery for political ends.

Earlier in the day, the SVC premises witnessed a show of strength by the united Opposition, with representatives of all major parties accompanying the Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA) president during his appearance.

Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of using “fear and intimidation” as political tools, particularly in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. He also questioned Sarma’s inaction on alleged syndicate operations in the state.

Gogoi slammed Sarma over his recent remarks linking Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan’s ISI. “We also have evidence—his signature on a TADA document and the conditions under which he was released. We will reveal it in due course. This will expose the links he has,” Gogoi claimed.

Reacting to the allegations, Chief Minister Sarma told the press that while he respects Bhuyan, the inquiry was justified. “I respect him, but the road project he recommended simply doesn’t exist,” Sarma said.

“These people enjoy a good face value among the public. In this case, only his statement was pending. Once recorded, the report will be submitted to the court. Several ACS officers have already been dismissed after being found guilty in the case,” he added.

The investigation was launched following media reports in February 2023, which alleged large-scale corruption and misappropriation of MPLADS funds during 2021–22 and 2022–23. Following a regular inquiry by the SVC, multiple Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers were suspended, and some later dismissed, for their involvement in the case.

