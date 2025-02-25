Move over tea, temples: State's name gets rebranding at Advantage Assam 2.0

Guwahati, Feb 25: At the ongoing Advantage Assam 2.0, the state is not just attracting investments—it’s redefining its very identity.

Of all the milestones achieved during the first two hours of the summit, perhaps the most striking was the progressive reinterpretation of the state's name.

Moving beyond its traditional monikers like the "Land of Kamakhya" and "Tea Paradise", Assam is now being linked to futuristic themes—most notably, Artificial Intelligence.

Leading the charge in this narrative shift was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While inaugurating the summit, he revisited a remark from his 2013 electoral campaign in Assam, where he had envisioned a future where “A is for Assam”.

"Soon, people across India will say ‘A for Assam’ while learning the alphabet.” Known for his ability to infuse humour and optimism into his speeches, the remark, met with enthusiastic applause and symbolised more than just wordplay—the state’s growing role in India’s economic and industrial transformation.

Not long after, another prominent voice lent a fresh interpretation to Assam’s evolving identity.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, took the stage to announce a substantial investment of ₹50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years.

While highlighting the state's potential in the technology sector, he introduced a novel concept – “Assam Intelligence”.

“Assam will become a technological paradise in the coming days. Assam’s tech-savvy youth will give new meaning to AI—Assam Intelligence,” Ambani declared, drawing a direct parallel between the state’s name and its growing prowess in artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

These redefinitions aren’t just clever slogans; they reflect a deeper shift. Assam, long known for its rich heritage and natural bounty, is now aligning itself with the digital revolution.

From artificial intelligence to semiconductor manufacturing, the state is setting the stage for a future where it becomes a technological powerhouse, attracting global investors and fostering home-grown innovation.

And, this is just the beginning. With more sessions lined up and thought leaders yet to take the stage, the transformation of Assam’s identity is still unfolding.

By the end of the summit, don’t be surprised if the state earns even more futuristic epithets—ones that cement its place not just in India’s economic map, but on the world stage.