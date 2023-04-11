Mountaineering team from Assam leaves for Kanchenjunga expedition

Guwahati, April 11: A seven-member mountaineering team from Assam has left for the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023 on Tuesday.

Under the initiative of the Assam Mountaineering Association, a seven-member mountaineering team will be scaling the third-highest mountain in the world. The initiative is supported by the Government of Assam.

Earlier, on April 7, President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023 by handing over the national flag and ice-axe baton to the leader of a team of the Assam Mountaineering Association.

President Droupadi Murmu flagged off Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition 2023 organised by Assam Mountaineering Association at Guwahati. The President conveyed her best wishes to the team for the success of the expedition. pic.twitter.com/KFHC0wpfXG — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 7, 2023

The expedition is being sponsored by the state Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare.



The seven-member team will be led by Manas Barua. Besides Barua, other members of the team are medical officer Dr Jagadish Basumatary, deputy leader Upen Chakraborty, Koushik Das, Bhaskar Barua, Jayanta Nath and Shekhar Bordoloi.

They will trek to the base camp at 5,200 metres and are expected to reach there by April 20. The team will attempt to reach the top between May 13 to 18.