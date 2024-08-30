MoU inked between Govt of Assam & Vishwa Bharati for Sankardeva Chair

Guwahati, Aug 30: The Assam Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vishwa Bharati University on Thursday to establish a Srimanta Sankardeva Chair at the university.

The MoU was signed by the Secretary of Higher Education of the Government of Assam, Madhu Sudan Nath, and the Registrar of Vishwa Bharati University, Ashok Kumar Mahato, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The prime objective of the chair is to extend the study and research on Srimanta Sankardeva and the Bhakti movement beyond the borders of Assam and India.

The MoU was signed between the Government of Assam and the Vishwa Bharati University in the presence of Vice Chancellor of Vishwa Bharati, Prof. Arabinda Mondal; Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, and other dignitaries.

“On behalf of Assam’s people, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Vice Chancellor of Vishwa Bharati Arabinda Mondal and the team for this partnership with our government,” Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, addressing the gathering at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

“Today, our government and Vishwa Bharati University have signed this MoU to boost our effort on spreading more awareness about Sankardeva and his contribution. For this Chair, the Government of Assam will offer all required cooperation so that both the government of Assam and Vishwa Bharati can work together for achieving our common objective,” Sarma added.

Notably, the Government of Assam had earlier established a Chair each in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Punjab University to foster research and studies on the life and works of Srimanta Sankardeva, his teachings and ideologies, and the Bhakti movement in Assam.

“Few years back, our government had wanted to establish a Chair in the name of Srimanta Sankardeva in five reputed universities in India. Today, with this MoU, we have extended Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva’s chair in 3 universities. In days to come, we will set up more chairs—basically two chairs in two other reputed universities,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

The Chair will facilitate the study of contemporary Indian situations and highlight Srimanta Sankardeva and his movement in the Indian context, along with mobilising researchers outside Assam to undertake study and research on the history, literature, culture, and institutions of the state.

It will also facilitate doctoral and post-doctoral research on the Bhakti movement, organise seminars, conferences, lectures on Srimanta Sankardeva, his works, and as a whole on the Bhakti movement.



