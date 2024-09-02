Mother, two children, jump from Dibrugarh’s Bogibeel Bridge, search underway

Dibrugarh, Sept 2: A woman, along with her two children, reportedly jumped off the Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Reportedly, the woman was seen by the locals holding one child in her hand and another tied to her chest.

The family originally hails from Maharashtra and preliminary investigations suggest that a family dispute may have driven the woman to this tragic decision.

The act was preceded by a WhatsApp Story posted by the woman, which read "Sorry Baccho," indicating her intentions before taking the extreme step.

Upon discovering the incident, police officials promptly arrived at the scene and recovered some personal belongings, including sandals and a bag, believed to be linked to the victims.

Sources reveal that the woman's husband is employed with the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) and is stationed in Likabali, Arunachal Pradesh.

An extensive rescue and search operation is currently underway along the river to locate the missing trio.

Authorities are working diligently to piece together the circumstances leading to this heart-wrenching event.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.