Mother-son duo killed after being hit by train in Jorhat

By The Assam Tribune
Jorhat, Jun 26: In a tragic incident, a woman and her son died after being hit by a train in Jorhat on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Mariani’s Nagadholi area.

The mother-and-son duo died on the spot after being hit by the train.

Following the incident, the railway authorities reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, it has not been confirmed yet whether the tragic incident was an accident or a case of suicide.

