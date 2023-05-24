Mother-son duo from Biswanath Chariali clear HSLC exam together

Biswanath Chariali, May 24: Learning is a never ending phase and undoubtedly it transcends the boundary of age. Giving a ray of hope, a mother-son duo from Biswanath Chariali has caught everybody’s attention as they cleared the Class 10 board exams together.

Circumstances interrupted 34-year-old Monowara Khatun’s education. Although she was a school dropout, but the will to complete her school education was always there. With the support from her family, she appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination and cleared the exam with third division.

In 2005, Monowara was in Class 10 when she had to give up her education. She later got married and attained motherhood. Amidst the household responsibilities, she finally took a leap forward and cleared the board exam along with her son who also passed the HSLC exam.

Monowara’s husband Barjahan Ali, a resident of Gowal Toli in Biswanath Chariali is proud of the achievement the mother-son duo has garnered. Although there are financial constraints, Ali is of the view that if Monowara wants to pursue higher education he will support her.

Speaking to media, Monowara’s son Mozauddin Ahmed said that they both used to prepare for the exam together. While Monowara used to help her son with Assamese, Ahmed helped his mother with English.

Monowara passed the exam from Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed High School in Biswanath with third division and her son appeared from The Little Star School in Biswanath and passed with second division and a letter in English.