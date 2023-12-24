Mother-son duo arrested with heroin in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Dec 24: The Hailakandi police on Saturday evening seized heroin and cash and arrested two individuals involved in the matter.

Based on specific inputs, Lala police of Hailakandi district raided a resident at Ward number 9 of Lala town, which led to the recovery of 1.54 gm of heroin contained in 7 small containers.

Along with the heroin, innumerable syringes and a cash amount of Rs 9,100 were also recovered.



It may be mentioned that the arrested duo are a mother and son, and they have been identified as Chameli Dey, aged 40 and Nanda Dey, aged 25.



According to information received, Chameli Dey was also arrested along with drugs a few months ago and was in jail.



Further investigation is underway.

