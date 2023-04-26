Mother kills new born in Assam's Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, Apr 26: In a shocking incident a mother allegedly killed her baby by throwing it in the pond on April 24. The incident took place near the Assam- Arunachal border area in Mahalakshmi slum area of Biswanath Chariali.

As per reports, on the incident night, the mother identified as Jyotsna Khandwal while giving birth to a baby girl at her residence without letting her husband know, threw the little girl in the pond.

The whole incident came to light on Wednesday after the body was spotted floating in the pond by the local people. It was reported that Jyotsna’s first child was a girl and this time again she gave birth to a baby girl, therefore, the police suspected that the mother took this extreme step after failing to give birth to a male child.

Meanwhile, police officer-in-charge of Biswanath Sadar Police Station Samdan Hajuwali along with the locals reached the spot and rescued the body of the new-born girl from the pond and the parents have been arrested for further investigation.