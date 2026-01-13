Mother-daughter duo killed after dumper crashes into house in Kamrup's Goroimari

Boko, Jan 13: An accident in Borbhitha village of Goroimari late Sunday night claimed the lives of a mother and her four-year-old daughter, plunging the locality into grief and outrage.

According to reports, a speeding dumper truck (AS-01-FC-1169), illegally transporting sand, lost control and skidded off the elevated embankment road before crashing onto a house below. Inside the house, a five-member family was asleep when the vehicle toppled over, trapping them under its massive weight.

The family of Hasan Ali was caught unawares as the dumper fell directly on their residence. Local residents, along with police from Goroimari, Jorshimuli, and Sonatoli, launched a rescue operation that lasted several hours. Three members of the family were pulled out alive, while two were recovered dead.

The deceased have been identified as Saleha Khatun and her minor daughter Mazeda Khatun (4). The survivors – Hasina Khatun, Tasleema Khatun, and a one-year-old baby girl – were rescued in critical conditions and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among villagers, who allege that reckless dumper trucks carrying sand illegally have become a menace on the embankment road.

Local MLA of Chhaygaon constituency, Rakibuddin Ahmed, visited the site early Monday morning. Expressing deep concern, he remarked that the elevated embankment road has turned into a dangerous corridor due to unchecked dumper traffic. He urged immediate intervention by police, transport, and forest departments to verify the legality of sand transportation and to check vehicle documents. He further demanded a thorough investigation into the accident and strict punishment for those responsible.

The tragic deaths of the mother and daughter have left Borbhitha in mourning, while the larger community continues to demand accountability and stronger enforcement against illegal sand-laden dumpers that threaten lives across South Kamrup.





By

A Correspondent