MoS Sanjay Seth commends Bajali’s growth, advocates replication across state

Bajali, Jan 7: Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, Sanjay Seth, visited Assam's Bajali district to inspect various development recently.

Accompanied by Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar and officials from the Bajali district administration, Seth’s lauded the district's rapid advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, and social services.

“Bajali is a new district. The development here is commendable. We visited the smart Anganwadi centre, a model concept driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We also observed the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide clean and hygienic water to every household. The vision for farmers under schemes like Kisan Samman Yojana is excellent, offering financial support ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹6,000. It’s evident that Assam has already made significant strides in development," Seth said, reflecting on the district's progress.

During his visit, Seth also toured the historic Parihareswar Devalaya at Dubi and assessed the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which provides housing to underprivileged citizens.

In Jalikhata, Seth admired Asia's second-largest tree, a 208-year-old marvel at Kalibari Than, which reflects the region's rich natural heritage.

At Bajali District Civil Hospital, Seth reviewed healthcare services and praised the doctors for their effective treatment of snakebite victims, which has saved many lives.

He also visited Tapoban, an NGO in Pathsala supporting children with special needs and autism.

The NGO was recently honoured with the Children's Champion Award 2023. Additionally, Seth met Juna Tamuli Barman, a national award-winning milk producer, at her residence.

The minister further inspected the Sikrata Saraga Puriya sluice gate, constructed under the 15th Finance Commission through the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, and evaluated the milk processing plant in Pathsala, established under the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Seth highlighted innovative initiatives during his visit, saying, “Another remarkable model is the facility to issue Aadhaar cards for newborns, ensuring their early inclusion in government welfare schemes. Our discussions also included suggestions on establishing community radios, supported by NABARD, to provide farmers within a 30 km radius with updates on weather and agricultural news. We also proposed community kitchens to ensure students receive freshly prepared midday meals in schools.”

He lauded the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police for their contributions to societal progress.

“I will encourage other parts of the state to emulate Bajali district,” he said. He further emphasised the region’s achievements, particularly the timely and effective healthcare services provided at Bajali Civil Hospital.

Officially declared Assam’s 34th district in August 2020, Bajali’s rapid progress mirrors the state government’s commitment to balanced regional development.