MoS Margherita to represent PM Modi at Papua New Guinea’s 50th I-Day

Guwahati, Sept 14: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will be in Papua New Guinea on September 16 to participate in the country’s 50th Independence Day celebrations.

He will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, following an invitation extended by the Government of Papua New Guinea.

During the visit, Margherita is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the country’s political leadership and engage with members of the Indian diaspora and business community based in Papua New Guinea.

Notably, the visit comes after the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in May 2023 at Port Moresby under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi.

Margherita’s participation is expected to further strengthen India’s engagement with Pacific Island nations and open new avenues of cooperation.

As part of his travel itinerary, the Union Minister will also hold two meetings with tourism and textile industry leaders in Hong Kong, and on his return journey, attend a similar meeting in Brisbane, Australia.

Additionally, he will interact with the Indian diaspora in both Hong Kong and Australia.