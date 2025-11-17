MoS Margherita ramps up Jorhat outreach, dubs Opposition alliance ‘Lily party’

Guwahati, Nov 17: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Monday, visited Mariani in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, where more than a hundred people from the Congress and other organisations joined the BJP in his presence.

MoS Margherita's visit is part of his intensified outreach across Jorhat, a constituency currently held by Opposition MP Gaurav Gogoi, as political momentum builds ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Over the past weeks, Margherita has been travelling extensively across the ten Assembly segments that make up the constituency, aiming to bolster the BJP’s organisational presence and address public grievances.

His series of joining ceremonies and public interactions mark a renewed push by the ruling party in an Opposition-held seat.

Addressing the gathering, Margherita launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, particularly their recent attempts to revamp the Asom Sonmilito Morcha.

Referring to the alliance as the “Lily Party”, Margherita said their unity efforts were repetitive and predictable.

“Their so-called united front is not new. Before every election, they gather at Lily Hotel. This time they met somewhere else because they felt embarrassed. That is why we call them the Lily Party,” he remarked.

Margherita asserted that the people of the region had repeatedly rejected this grouping and would continue to do so.

Highlighting the BJP’s recent organisational gains, he said, “We achieved remarkable success in the Panchayat elections in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. I believe even in the upcoming elections, Rupjyoti Kurmi will be victorious. In the Centre and state there is a BJP government, so we are always support the people of Mariani.”

The Jorhat parliamentary seat, comprising ten Assembly segments, has recently seen heightened political movement from the ruling BJP.

Responding to press queries on the ongoing demand for justice in the case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s death, Margherita said he has refrained from public comment as an SIT is already conducting a thorough probe.

He noted that a judicial commission headed by a judge has also been constituted, and many individuals have already recorded their statements.

“The investigation is progressing smoothly. I, along with all the people of Assam, want justice. Let the truth behind Zubeen’s mysterious death come out. The guilty must face the harshest punishment. There is no Congress, BJP, AGP, nor any issue of caste, creed, or religion. Every Assamese wants justice. We are waiting for the judiciary’s final decision,” he said.

Margherita’s presence in the Jorhat constituency signals a sharper electoral push from the BJP in Upper Assam as state moves steadily towards the 2026 polls.