MoS Margherita hands over appointment letters to 109 recruits in various departments

Silchar, Dec. 27: In synchronisation with 45 locations across the country including Guwahati and Silchar in Assam, appointment letters to 71,556 new recruits under various departments were distributed via Rozgar Melas held on Monday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita, handed over appointment letters to 109 recruits, including 64 in BSF, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, 20 in Assam Rifles, seven in Seema Suraksha Bal, two in CRPF, three in ITBP, seven in the Department of Posts, five candidates in SBI, and one candidate in the Indian Railways.

The Union Minister of State handed over the appointment letters at a programme held at the headquarters of Border Security Force, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, in Masimpur in the presence of inspector general of BSF, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav, and other officials.

Addressing the gathering, Pabitra Margherita said: "The event marks the commitment of the government of India headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose unwavering vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is well and truly encouraging the youths of the country. Such events to provide appointment letters to the deserving candidates exemplify the steps taken for fostering community development. Also, there is a constant effort to enhance employment opportunities even in the private sector and ensure social security of the workers."

He added that the youth of the country are being enthused to upgrade their skills and talents as well. Some of the candidates expressed gratitude to the government for the opportunity of gaining employment and shared their upbeat views after receiving their appointment letters.

BSF IG Sanjay Kumar Mishra congratulated the new recruits and expressed the hope that they will shine in their respective careers.