Mortal remains of Pranjal Moran recovered by police in Ledo

Guwahati, April 7: In a major breakthrough in the case of Pranjal Moran disappearance, police on Friday have recovered the mortal remains of the deceased from the Ledo area in Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, police updated the family members of the deceased and assured to hand over the mortal remains later in the day.

Following the recovery, the Director General of Police, Assam, GP Singh, tweeted, “Assam Police kept their promise to Mrs Urvashi Moran. A special team led by IGP Jitmal Doley @assampolice was able to recover the mortal remains of late Pranjal Moran. Legal action will be taken soon.”





The development came after Urvashi Moran went to the DGP office with her 3-year-old child to request a thorough investigation to find her missing husband.

Pranjal Moran, a resident of Hokani village in the Tinsukia district of Assam, had left home on January 6 to work on a coal mining project in Ledo. Later, his wife Urvashi Moran said that he had gone missing on February 1 following which she was informed that her husband died in an accident and his body could not be recovered.

Two arrests were also made in connection with the incident. The accused were identified as Roop Chai and Babu Paharia, who were allegedly involved in the burial of Pranjal’s body.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their search for two main suspects in the case, which includes B Ganesh, who is believed to be one of the masterminds behind the crime.