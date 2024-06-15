Morigaon: Supdt of Handloom and Textile arrested on sexual harassment charges

Guwahati, June 15: In a shocking incident, the Superintendent of Handloom and Textile in Assam’s Morigaon district was arrested on charges of alleged sexual harassment on Friday evening.

According to sources, the accused, Rabul Saikia, allegedly sexually harassed a female employee of the same office.

Morigaon District Commissioner (DC) Devashish Sarma informed that he received a complaint from an employee who was allegedly subjected to sexual harassment by the Superintendent for a few days.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at Morigaon Police Station against the senior government official and was arrested on charges of alleged sexual harassment.