Morigaon police intensify cybercrime hunt; foreign links suspected

Morigaon, June 9: The Morigaon police has stepped up operations against cybercrime and fake job racket in the district. The operations are being carried on frequent arrests of cybercriminals and busting of job racket during the past several days. Sources who did not wish to be named told this correspondent that police are keeping strict vigil on some locations of the district from where cybercrime and other criminal activities are going on. “We are also investigating about the involvement of if any foreign hand in this regard,” they said.

Police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly running a job racket in the name of the Tata Semiconductor project located in Jagiroad. The scam involved creating fake groups on online messaging platforms through which they promised lucrative jobs for the unemployed youth in Nagaon and Morigaon districts.

The fraudsters, led by mastermind named Tarikul Ahmed, posed as an engineer of Tata Semiconductor and offered fake job opportunities to hundreds of youth. They collected lakhs of rupees from the victims, promising them jobs in the project. They even created fake appointment letters, interview letters, and other documents to deceive the victims.

The Morigaon Police arrested professor Saikul Islam, a lecturer in Economics at Kawaimari College in Nagaon district, along with three others - Tufail Ahmed, Shakil Junaid, and Tarikul Ahmed. The police recovered fake documents, including appointment letters and interview letters, from the accused.

The police investigation revealed that professor Saikul Islam’s account had received a large sum of money from the scam. The mastermind, Tarikul Ahmed, was hiding in Shillong but surrendered to the Jagiroad Police Station.

The Morigaon Police have appealed to the public to be cautious and not fall prey to such scams. They urged people to verify the authenticity of job offers and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.