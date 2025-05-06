Morigaon man held after wife's hidden camera revealed sexual assault on pet dog

Guwahati, May 6: In a deeply disturbing case of animal abuse, a man from Morigaon has been arrested after a video surfaced online allegedly showing him sexually assaulting a female Labrador dog.

The video footage, which went viral on one of the social networking website on the night of May 4, appears to have been recorded via a hidden camera.

The video shows the man, identified as Narayan Das, luring the dog inside, and proceeding to sexually assault it. Despite the animal’s visible distress and repeated attempts to escape, the man continues the act unabated.

Das is a local businessman, who reportedly owns a restaurant, bar, and wine shop in the area.

The arrest was made after multiple NGOs, including Purr Paws Foundation, Aloo Foundation, and Anaajoree Foundation and Debanjan Mukherjee (Animal Crime Control), jointly filed an FIR at Morigaon Police Station on the afternoon of May 5.

“At first, some of us from various NGOs were tagged in the video. Once we saw the horrific crime, we immediately came together and filed an FIR,” says Milind Dutta of Anaajoree.

The group also alerted Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, who in turn directed the Morigaon Superintendent of Police to act swiftly.

“After the filing of the FIR, we arrested Das on Monday evening. He is in our custody and we are planning to produce him in the court at 1 pm,” a police official told The Assam Tribune.

A follow-up visit to his residence led to the rescue of three dogs — two Labradors and one local breed — who have since been sent for medical evaluation. Detailed veterinary reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, the accused’s son, Kalyan Jyoti Das, alleged a long history of violent behaviour by his father, including repeated domestic abuse.

“He abuses me and my mother whenever he’s in Guwahati. My mother had secretly installed a camera because she suspected him of having an extra-marital affair — but what emerged was far worse. I am at a loss for words. This man, who happens to be my father, deserves exemplary punishment,” Kalyan said.

He further informed that Narayan Das is currently in custody at the Morigaon Police Station.

“The officer-in-charge told us that since there is no specific legal section for bestiality, he might be released today or tomorrow,” Kalyan added.

The incident has reignited calls for stronger enforcement of animal cruelty laws and better protection for both human and non-human victims of abuse.

“We urgently need stricter laws to address animal cruelty in this country. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) makes no specific provision for such offences. This legal vacuum empowers perpetrators, while the rest of us are left as helpless spectators,” says Nandini Baruva of Purr Paws Foundation.