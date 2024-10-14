Morigaon jailbreak: Body of one escapee recovered from pond in Lahorighat

Guwahati, Oct 14: One of the five prisoners who escaped from Morigaon district jail during Durga Puja was found dead on Monday.

The body of Abdul Rashid, who had been on the run, was recovered from a pond in Lahorighat. Authorities are investigating whether his death was accidental or involved foul play.

Meanwhile, police have intensified the manhunt for the remaining four escapees - Saifuddin, Jiarul Islam, Nur Islam and Mafidul.

In the wake of the incident, Prasanta Saikia, the jailer of Morigaon District Jail, was suspended on October 11. Following this decision, assistant Jailer Nabadeep Lekharu has been transferred to Nagaon Special Jail as a disciplinary measure, while Jail Superintendent Manas Das has been reassigned to Hamren Jail.

Additionally, the District Commissioner of Morigaon has instructed Additional District Magistrate Pallavi Kachary to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the escape incident. Kachary has been directed to submit her findings promptly to facilitate further action regarding the jailbreak.

On the night of October 11, the five undertrial prisoners, all booked under the POCSO Act, managed to escape around 2 am amidst the Durga Puja celebrations. Reports indicate that they broke the iron rods of their barracks and used blankets and bed sheets to scale the nearly 20-foot-high prison walls.

As the investigation continues, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to recapture the remaining escapees.