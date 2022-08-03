84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Morigaon hospital's image featured in Indian postal stamp map

By Correspondent

Morigaon, Aug 3: The Baghara State Hospital in Morigaon under the State Health department has made the district as well as the state proud. The picture of the hospital has been included in the map of the Indian postage stamp.

The picture of Bagra State Hospital, which was established in 1938, is included in the Indian postal stamp map due to the efforts of Dr Amarjyoti Deka

