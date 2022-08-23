Morigaon: Head teacher caught red handed while accepting bribe

Guwahati, Aug 23: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti- Corruption, Assam caught one Didarul Islam, Head Teacher of Hatimoria MV School Moirabari, of Morigaon district while accepting bribe on Tuesday.

According to the Directorate, Islam was arrested for demanding money for updating service sheet and LPC.

The vigilant sleuths laid down a trap, following which the head teacher was caught red handed while accepting the bribe money.

Relentless campaign. Sri Didarul Islam, Head Teacher of Hatimoria MV School Moirabari, of Morigaon district has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for updating service sheet and LPC. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/cYnOycVTSW — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 23, 2022

The Assam government has launched a massive crackdown against corruption in the State following which several government officials were arrested in the recent past. The Assam Police has recently called on people to join the fight against corruption and appealed citizens to report bribery cases through the following options:

WhatsApp No: 60269 01243

Toll Free Number: 1800-3453767

Control Room: 0361-2462295

SP (III) V & AC: 94350 24100

E-mail ID- [email protected] or tweet to: @DIR_VAC_ASSAM



